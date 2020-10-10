В Бейруте снова гремят взрывы: видео

#Lebanon - I am told that a gas tank exploded in Tarik Jdide area/ #Beirut in a residential neighborhood next to a bakery. No casualties reported yet.— Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) October 9, 2020
Friends reported their buildings shook when it happened.
Lebanese really need a break. pic.twitter.com/JNLlwawgRG
Another explosion rocks #Ashrafiyeh this morning ... as per security official on the ground a gas flask exploded in a deserted shop.. one person who was inside the store was killed .. all roads leading to Sassine square closed #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/xVG37WAJjD— Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) October 10, 2020
#BREAKING— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2020
Sep 15—Beirut, Lebanon
Fire in a complex under construction in downtown Beirut.
Further signs of incompetence in a government riddled by #Iran's malign influence. pic.twitter.com/3ugsDqho9k
Источник:
- 30 фотографий, которые способны сломать мозг
- Взрыв огромной мощности прогремел в порту Бейрута
- Смертельное "солнышко": ребенок сорвался с качелей в Перми
- Нейросеть показала, как играли в снежки 124 года назад
- 15 доказательств того, что поход в магазин тоже может подарить незабываемые впечатления
Понравилось14
Бейрута....
Но лучше я ещё поскучаю.