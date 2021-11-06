Students at @SylviaFedoruk School in Saskatoon will have quite the story to tell when parents ask “How was school today?” Some exceptional work from Ministry of Environment conservation officers and @SaskatoonPolice resulted in the animal being safely returned to the wild. pic.twitter.com/j8yOKU5a1z— Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) November 4, 2021
The girls and I had an exciting walk to school this morning. Overhearing the school intercom about 5 minutes after this... apparently the moose has made it INTO the school?! Poor little guy! @CBCSaskatoon @CBC #sylviafedorukschool #saskatoon #onlyincanada pic.twitter.com/Dtrnmia7VW— Sarah Paulgaard (@SarahPaulgaard) November 4, 2021
With nature at our doorsteps, students received an unexpected visitor this morning when a moose came tumbling into the school. The moose on the loose avoided a stop at the principal’s office and was sent on its way with Conservation Officers to find a safer place to prance.#yxe https://t.co/obPPGAXhJY— Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) November 4, 2021
2. Ошибка в расписании - должен быть урок по зоологии с методическим пособием.
3. Лось сорвал урок биологии в канадской школе... было в Сибири - был бы медведь