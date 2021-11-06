FISHKINET
Лось сорвал урок биологии в канадской школе

Лось сорвал урок биологии в канадской школе

06 ноября 2021 09:53
  Ученики школы Сильвии Федорук в Саскатуне, во время урока биологии заметили во дворе лося. Животное выглядело потерянным, но учитель предложил ребятам не отвлекаться и продолжил объяснять тему. 
Молодой лось буянить не стал, немного побродил по кабинету и улегся на пол у окна, где и пролежал до приезда специалистов из службы по контролю над животными.
В полиции сообщили, что «лось на свободе. Он избежал выговора в кабинете директора и был отправлен с офицерами охраны природы, чтобы найти более безопасное место для своих прогулок».
 

SilentBob 2 часа назад
- Добрый вечер!
Дмитрий Час назад
Просто лось очень хотел учиться!
Горожанин 2 часа назад
Вызывайте Рашкина!
Sandmännchen (DDR) 2 часа назад
1. Тяга к знаниям.
2. Ошибка в расписании - должен быть урок по зоологии с методическим пособием.
3. Лось сорвал урок биологии в канадской школе... было в Сибири - был бы медведь
