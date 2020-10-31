Землетрясение и цунами: двойное комбо обрушилось на Турцию 

Pray for everyone in Turkey. A powerful earthquake and tsunami hit Turkey. May God Protect everyone. Stay safe 🙏#PrayForTurkey #PrayForİzmir #Yanındayızİzmir pic.twitter.com/Z0WKbqYLk3— Mahizər Əsgərova (@m_askerofa) October 31, 2020
There is an earthquake in Turkey today. All brothers and sisters, pray for this country. May God's gracious hand be on Turkey.🙏😭🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/MJr70PzHfp— Sunny Shahbaz (@sunnyshahbaz75) October 30, 2020
Massive earthquake in Turkey. 💔 pic.twitter.com/8GhYwES654— Hassan. (@main__hassan) October 30, 2020
Кадры с места события
One of panic moments during #earthquake in #izmir #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquake #deprem #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/LiptEHWqTi— Global News (@GlbBreakNews) October 30, 2020
Здания рушились как карточные домики
Massive earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/J0athYu68O— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2020
After #Earthquake Greece and Turkey tsunami in city pic.twitter.com/kbyS7PL7pe— SANKARSAN DAS (@SANKARSANDAS15) October 30, 2020
tw // earthquake, tsunami— hyunsung lovebot (@hyunsungpics) October 30, 2020
hi there.
there was an earthquake in Izmir/Turkey with a magnitude of 7.0, 14 people have been announced dead, over 600 people injured and the numbers are rising by the minute. after the earthquake, the water of the one cost of Aegean was low tide + pic.twitter.com/mHaWdrtnB0
Это землетрясение также ощущалось на греческом острове Самос, там под обломками стены рухнувшего здания погибли два человека, есть пострадавшие. А цунами добралось и до города Вати. Сильный удар разрушил церковь Панагии Богородицы. Землетрясение также разрушило школу. Дети в это время находились во дворе, поэтому не пострадали.
Concerning news and visuals of the earthquake and floods in Turkey & Greece. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. This year is testing us at all levels. Hope there is no more destruction and loss of life. Please stay strong 🙏🏻#PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/6Mn8DfeUBA— محتشم🇵🇰 (@i_gillani4) October 30, 2020
A tsunami has just hit Vathy town Samos, huge damage to property, as of yet only a few injured. Greek government expecting second tsunami #tsunami #samos #greece #earthquake pic.twitter.com/aVk0kabDKu— Fareid Atta فريد عطا (@atta_fareid) October 30, 2020
A 7.0 earthquake and a tsunami hit the island of Samos in Greece earlier today where my family is from. Prayers go out to my family and to other family's during this national disaster. pic.twitter.com/KCpQTEZGXI— psychonaut (@psychonauts8) October 31, 2020
Источник:
Но людям конечно не позавидуешь. Жуть.