FISHKINET
X Только авторские посты в ленте #Яавтор
добавить
пост
Сообщество Новости со всего Мира 6297 постов • 1115 подписчиков подписаться
Главная > Сообщество Новости со всего Мира 
Землетрясение и цунами: двойное комбо обрушилось на Турцию 

Землетрясение и цунами: двойное комбо обрушилось на Турцию  (11 фото)

Автор:
31 октября 2020 13:55
Сообщество : Новости со всего Мира
Метки: Измир   Сеферихисар   греция   жертвы   землетрясение   турция   цунами   
1057
11
Мощное землетрясение произошло 30 октября у западного побережья Турции в Эгейском море. Эпицентр находился в 32 км от города Измир на глубине 16 км.
×

Источник:

Ссылки по теме:
подписаться на сообщество "Новости со всего Мира"
Метки: Измир   Сеферихисар   греция   жертвы   землетрясение   турция   цунами   
Понравился пост? Поддержи Фишки, нажми:
0
5
Новости партнёров
Загрузка...
А что вы думаете об этом?
Фото Видео Демотиватор Мем ЛОЛ Twitter Instagram Аудио
Отправить комментарий в Вконтакте
5  комментариев
Сначала новые
Сначала лучшие Сначала старые
Лучший комментарий
Скрыть
8k
ss Час назад
Опять "учёные жириновского" ось земли поворачивают! А нефиг было Эрдогану говорить всякое!...
Но людям конечно не позавидуешь. Жуть.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
296
Moon24 4 минуты назад
Весьма своевременно все случилось , а то Крым захотели , в Карабах лезут , на Макрона тявкают
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
1k
The mask 7 минут назад
Похоже что кого-то в небесной канцелярии достал беспредел "самых мирных".
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
12k
Hairy. 14 минут назад
Есть у французов еще порох в порохоницах, вот так лупанул тектоническим и всё шито-крыто. Первый был предупредительный.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
2k
Matambrito Час назад
Ссылка www.youtube.com
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
Если потянешь, то подойдешь: модель посчитала, сколько избранник должен платить ей за месяц (6 фото) Если потянешь, то подойдешь: модель посчитала, сколько избранник должен платить ей за месяц (6 фото) Греция обороняется от мигрантов Греция обороняется от мигрантов Редкая съемка землетрясения и цунами в Японии в 2011 году Редкая съемка землетрясения и цунами в Японии в 2011 году Несколько разрушительных фактов о цунами Несколько разрушительных фактов о цунами Стихийное бедствие в Индонезии: последствия катастрофы Стихийное бедствие в Индонезии: последствия катастрофы Мигранты держали детей над костром, чтобы те заплакали и разжалобили европейцев Мигранты держали детей над костром, чтобы те заплакали и разжалобили европейцев
Dixi_Mole

Автор, добавь ссылку на свой блог/страницу/профиль и получай аудиторию!

60886



Другие посты автора
Прямые трансляции 24 часа в сутки из воронежского заповедника
Популярное в сообществах
Нет, дорогая, это я вам соболезную
3
121
Нет, дорогая, это я вам соболезную
"Ислам, вон из Европы!": после теракта в церкви французы вышли на улицы городов
1
170
"Ислам, вон из Европы!": после теракта в церкви французы вышли на улицы городов
﻿
Набирающие популярность в сообществах
Шапка-ушанка: символ советской России
0
3
Шапка-ушанка: символ советской России
Брошенные автомобили класса «люкс» становятся в Дубае настоящей проблемой
0
12
Брошенные автомобили класса «люкс» становятся в Дубае настоящей проблемой
Если потянешь, то подойдешь: модель посчитала, сколько избранник должен платить ей за месяц (6 фото)
Если потянешь, то подойдешь: модель посчитала, сколько избранник должен платить ей за...
Нашли ошибку? Выделите
и нажмите CTRL+ENTER
Топ
сообществ
авторов вериф. авторов сообществ
Лучшие демотиваторы
Смотрите также
0
0

Перейти в раздел
Популярные теги
#фото#прикол#интересно#СССР#кино#россия#красота#познавательно#дети#кот
#факты#животные#интересное#девушки#подборка#прикольные#пандемия#авария#дикая природа#позитив
#юмор#история#люди#картинки#природа#дтп#фильм#в мире#китай#путешествия

На что жалуетесь?

Вернуться