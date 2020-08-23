В США полицейские застрелили грабителя, он оказался афроамериканцем: видео

Several cops surrounded a Black man and fatally shot him 10+ times tonight in Lafayette, LA! He reportedly had a knife and was walking away from police, but didn’t deserve to die — they acted as judge jury and executioner. We demand JUSTICE and ANSWERS. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6gI3rNU4FH— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 22, 2020
Ну что же, ждём вторую волну протестов и беспорядков против полицейского насилия и расизма. Ну, и бонусом обычно идут бунты с погромами, грабежами, стрельбой, поджогами. Так что США ещё, видимо, долго придётся разгребать последствия.
HAPPENING NOW: A huge crowd is being formed outside of the Circle K Shell station where 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin was shot by Lafayette police last night. The NAACP and other community leaders are holding a rally in his honor. #trayfordpellerin pic.twitter.com/mapMUDGRWJ— Eman Boyd (@emanboydtv) August 22, 2020
Crowd is starting to gather for a planned 5 p.m. vigil and justice rally for 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. Pellerin was shot by Lafayette police officers last night; officers were called out to a disturbance at a gas station and said they found Pellerin with a knife. pic.twitter.com/8SLVzUW6yl— Katie Gagliano (@katie_gagliano) August 22, 2020
Last night #TrayfordPellerin was ruthlessly murdered by the cops. Despite the efforts of so called "leaders" the people of Lafayette knew exactly what to do. They shut shit down. #JusticeforTrayfordPellerin pic.twitter.com/AVu6xSs0jX— Jaded (@jayda_lvl) August 23, 2020
Я насчитал 9 копов.