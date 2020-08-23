FISHKINET
В США полицейские застрелили грабителя, он оказался афроамериканцем: видео

В США полицейские застрелили грабителя, он оказался афроамериканцем: видео (6 фото)

Автор:
23 августа 2020 14:15
Сообщество : Жизнь в США
3217
6
Не успела Америка прийти в себя после смерти убийцы и наркомана Джорджа Флойда, как новое горе свалилось на оплот демократии.

40  комментариев
Лучший комментарий
Скрыть
1k
Дарвин и аморальная премия 2 часа назад
Бедный негр,ему еще грабить и грабить,а он погиб в самом расцвете сил
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
Показать все 3 ответа
2k
Frank Borman 3 минуты назад
Санитары леса избавили Америку от очередного охреневшего биомусора. То, что это был афронегр, это случайность: вполне мог быть белый или латинос. Теперь негры должны отомстить: устроить демонстрации, грабежи, пристрелить несколько своих братьев. Это и есть американская демократия.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
32k
jonnyD 13 минут назад
В США полицейские застрелили грабителя, он оказался афроамериканцем: видео
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
2k
Михаил 22 минуты назад
Почему в ногу не выстрелили? В упор же стояли. В чем была необходимость из нескольких пистолетов по обойме высадить?
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
2k
Михаил 20 минут назад
А заголовок вообще бомба - они только после того как застрелили вдруг обнаружили, что перед ними негр лежит?)))
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
3k
Вячеслав Михаил 19 минут назад
что бы другие знали, команда лежать значить лежать а не орать фак.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
24k
Aqueronte Михаил Минуту назад
Очередной ковбой нашёлся.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
141
trancer001 24 минуты назад
Тупые пиндосы
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
4k
Коренной Одессит Полчаса назад
Южане... У них другой менталитет. Нигер должен либо работать на плантации, либо висеть в петле. Спрашивал у друга из Техаса, что насчет проблемы с черными? Нет, говорит, у нас никакой проблемы, они здесь тихие. Знают, что количество только легальных стволов на руках почти вдвое превышает число взрослого населения штата. И никто не будет заморачиваться, стрелять в случае чего, или нет.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
40k
Дмитрий Полчаса назад
Афроамериканец - это негр, который имеет гражданство США. А что, если этот негр - бразилец, кубинец, или, прости господи, француз? Неудобненько получается. Не надо этой неуместной политкорректности, называй вещи своими именами.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
8k
Хью́берт Полчаса назад
В США полицейские застрелили грабителя, он оказался афроамериканцем: видео
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
4k
Sintson 42 минуты назад
Сеющий ветер пожинает бурю. Сами до этого довели. Пусть наслаждаются.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
2k
Михаил Sintson Полчаса назад
Довели до мародерства?
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
−158
Эльдар Галимов 47 минут назад
Ясно, автор конченый дегенерат
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
71k
Авокадо 48 минут назад
Жалко не я его застрелил..
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
948
Vladimir Taranovich 48 минут назад
Вы представляете какой он угашенный был? Под жесточайшими веществами))) Даже шокер не взял... надо было гранатой его [мат]
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
24k
Acu900 53 минуты назад
Супер расисткий анекдот:
-Сколько времени нужно негритянке чтобы выкинуть мусор?
- Девять месяцев
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
81
Nane First NameLast 55 минут назад
Нигра упоролся выше бровей. На нигру не подействовал тайзер. На нигру подействовал пистолет. Вопрос - сколько копов было на видео?)))

Я насчитал 9 копов.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
4k
Mixalych 56 минут назад
Нет негра- нет проблем и расизма.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
4k
Pashuta 57 минут назад
Мда, гематогену не повезло... )) Да и куй с ним....
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
−2
Ткаченко Александр 59 минут назад
Каждый коп по пуле выстрелил чтоли... Дабы избежать крайнего)
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
702
сергей прохоров Час назад
20 копов 1 негра не скрутили?? Опять одно и тоже) Причислят негра к лику святых.
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
193
Max Davidoff сергей прохоров 57 минут назад
они не ставят свою жизнь под угрозу: у него был нож, а них разрешение стрелять на поражение
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
3k
Едондер пуп Час назад
"О, май факин гад"!? Это что-то новенькое))
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
5k
Михаил Час назад
брехня...
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
42k
noName Час назад
Ссылка youtu.be
Ответить  •  Ссылка  •  Пожаловаться  • 
Поделиться ›
Показать ещё 11 комментариев
